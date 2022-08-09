Suspect Nabbed, Others Escape After Nanuet UPS Warehouse Heist, Police Say

A man was arrested and several others escaped following a robbery of a Hudson Valley UPS warehouse.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 4 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7 at the warehouse located at 31 Murray Hill Drive in Nanuet.

The first arriving officers spotted a dark-colored sedan in the parking lot with its lights on and removed the driver, said Det. Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police.

A lone security guard had barricaded himself in the building after spotting the men inside the warehouse burglarizing the building, Peters said.

Because the group suspected of the crime was known to carry guns and be violent, Peters said the department called in the CIRT to help clear the building and rescue the security guard.

The security guard was removed unharmed and the building was cleared without further incident, Peters said.

All other suspects had escaped prior to officers arriving, he added.

Items stolen include handbags, shoes, and electronics, police said.

"At no time was the public in any danger during this investigation," Peters said.

The getaway driver, Amadou Fall, age 19, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with burglary.

Fall was arraigned and released without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

