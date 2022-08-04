Suspect In Custody After Woman Found Dead Inside Vehicle In Hudson Valley

A suspect has been apprehended after a woman from out of state was found dead inside a vehicle in a residential neighborhood in the Hudson Valley.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, New York State Police troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Dutchess County were dispatched to a residence on Dorothy Heights in Wappingers Falls for a report of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle.

The woman, identified as Victoria Barnes, age 43 years, of Sebastian, Florida, was discovered dead by responding emergency medical personnel and state police personnel.

State Police say Barnes had recently arrived in the town of Wappinger.

The investigation led to the arrest of David Osterhoudt, age 56, also of Sebastian, Florida, for second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony.

Sebastian is a city on the east coast of Florida, located in Indian River County, between Cape Canaveral and Port St. Lucie.

Osterhoudt was arraigned before the town of Wappinger Court and subsequently remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, $750,00 bond, or $1.5 million partially secured bond.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

