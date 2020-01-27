Suspect Charged, Victims Identified In Triple-Fatal Home Invasion Shooting

A man has been arrested and charged with the shooting deaths of three people and the attempted murder of a toddler in a quiet, suburban area neighborhood.

Kaliek Goode-Ford, 30, of Newburgh, has been charged in the connection with the triple homicide in Orange County that took place around 8 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, in the Town of Newburgh, police said.

Goode-Ford is believed to be the lone shooter in the incident that left Jimmy Crisantos, 27, Shatavia Crisantos, 26, and Giovanni Tambino, 9, the son of Shatavia from a previous relationship, dead, according to Town of Newburgh Police Chief Donald Bruce Campbell.

The fourth victim, a 3-year-old child, is in critical but stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds, the chief said.

"A clear motive for the crime is still under investigation, however a relationship between the suspect and victims has been established," Campbell said.

Goode-Ford is expected to be arraigned Monday, Jan. 27, on three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

"I would like to thank the hard-working men and women of the Town of Newburgh Police Department, New York State Police, Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force for their professionalism, commitment and tireless efforts in bringing justice to these victims," Campbell said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

