Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Suspect Apprehended After Woman, 32, Found Dead In Area Apartment

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Town of New Windsor Police are searching for leads in the murder of a 32-year-old woman.
Town of New Windsor Police are searching for leads in the murder of a 32-year-old woman. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A suspect is in custody in connection to the homicide of a woman at an apartment complex in the area.

Police in North Orange County began an investigation immediately after Deborah Waldinger was found dead inside her apartment around 8:21 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, said Town of New Windsor Police Deputy Chief Michael Farbent.

Police responded to the apartment, inside the South Gate Apartment complex, at 78 Vails Gate Drive, after a maintenance worker entered and found the 32-year-old dead inside, Farbent said.

Police said it appears Waldinger suffered force blunt trauma and may have been dead for some time.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, Farbent said an arrest has been made and that further information will be provided at a press conference on Monday, Oct. 14.

An officials cause of death will be determined by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office.

New Windsor is being assisted by state police, the FBI, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the Orange County District Attorney's Office, and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.