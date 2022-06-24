Contact Us
Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe Vs. Wade, Ending 50 Years Of Federal Abortion Rights

Joe Lombardi
The United States Supreme Court in Washington, DC.
The United States Supreme Court in Washington, DC. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Joe Ravi

The Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs. Wade, the ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in the United States in 1973.

The court's 6-3 decision was announced late Friday morning, June 24.

The ruling gives individual states the power to make their own abortion laws.

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion," the majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito said. "Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives."

The five others who sided with Alito included Chief Justice John Roberts.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," Alito said. "Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences."

An initial draft majority opinion written by Alito circulated inside the court and was leaked to Politico in May.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

