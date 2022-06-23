Supreme Court Strikes Down NY Concealed Gun Law In Place For More Than A Century

The Supreme Court has just struck down a New York law that places limits on carrying a concealed gun outside the home.

The 6-3 decision was announced late Thursday morning, June 23.

At issue in the case was whether the state of New York's denial of petitioners' applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violate the Second Amendment's right to "keep and bear arms."

The New York law had been in place for more than 100 years.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the majority opinion which invalidates the state's requirement for people to show "proper cause" to get public carry licenses.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul reacted to the opinion minutes after it was announced.

"It is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons," she wrote on Twitter.

"In response to this ruling, we are closely reviewing our options – including calling a special session of the legislature.

"Just as we swiftly passed nation-leading gun reform legislation, I will continue to do everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence."

In a report that aired last week, records obtained by CBS2 showed that as many as 20,000 more guns could inundate New York City's streets.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.