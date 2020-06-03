SUNY/CUNY Students Returning From Abroad Will Now Not Come Through Stewart Airport

There’s been a change of plans for SUNY and CUNY students studying abroad who are being brought back to the United States amid coronavirus concerns.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week that approximately 300 students and staff studying in China, Italy, Japan, Iran, or South Korea are being flown home and will be quarantined for 14 days “out of an abundance of caution.”

Originally, the students were to be flown into Stewart Airport in New Windsor, and then quarantined in a “dorm-like” setting.

However, State Sen. James Skoufis announced on Friday, March 6 that following discussions with Cuomo’s office and the New York State Department of Health, the students will not be going through Stewart Airport after all.

Additionally, St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital has not been contacted by the state to participate in any potential quarantine plans, he said.

Students will be returning to New York through JFK International Airport and will still be subjected to a 14-day quarantine and testing for COVID-19. Details of when the students return or where they will be quarantined have not been released by officials.

There are currently 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York, many of which stem from an outbreak in the Hudson Valley.

“It’s of the utmost importance that during a public health situation, accurate information about what’s happening locally is provided so that individuals, and us as a collective community, know what steps need to be taken,” Skoufis said.

“I’m committed to ensuring the public is provided with factual, up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic and will continue to be transparent and forthcoming with my constituents as additional details come into my office.

"In the meantime, local residents can rest assured that the students from coronavirus-exposed countries will not be landing at Stewart Airport."

New York State Department of Health’s recommended prevention steps:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

