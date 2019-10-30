Student Granted Protection Order In Sex Crime Case Involving Westchester Teacher

A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of a student who allegedly had sexual contact with a teacher in Westchester during school hours.

John Fraioli, 34, of White Plains, a teacher at New Rochelle High School, was arrested this week and charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal sexual act after allegedly having inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old student earlier this year.

Fraioli resigned from the school in the spring and was arrested on Monday, Oct. 28. He’s since been released on a $50,000 bond.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, Fraioli was back in New Rochelle City Court, where a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the student accusing Fraioli of the sexual contact. Fraioli was also reportedly ordered to surrender any firearms or weapons he may be in possession of.

Fraioli resigned from the New Rochelle School District effective as of June 30. District officials said they were unaware of the accusations at the time of his resignation.

The investigation into Fraioli is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

