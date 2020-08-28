Storms Knock Out Power To Thousands In Rockland, Orange Counties: Here's Latest Breakdown

Thousands of Rockland and Orange county residents are still without power a day after thunderstorms brought down trees and power lines weeks after Tropical Storm Isaias rocked the region.

As of late Friday morning, Aug. 28, Orange & Rockland Utilites was reporting 52 outages that were impacting 1,199 of their 303,003 customers.

In Orange County, 539 of O&R’s customers were still in the dark, with the bulk of them listed in Crawford (533). Other outages were reported in Deerpark, Middletown, Mount Hope, and Wallkill.

In Rockland, outages were reported in Clarkstown, Haverstraw, and Upper Nyack.

NYSEG was reporting outages in Orange County in Montgomery (486), and Crawford (175).

Central Hudson had 4,661 of its 52,817 customers without power on Friday, led by Cornwall (1,640), Maybrook (1,393), Hamptonburgh (714), Montgomery Village (494), Montgomery (338), New Windsor (63), Newburgh (17), and Cornwall Village (2).

The storm led to the Village of Montgomery declaring a state of emergency after a potential tornado. The National Weather Service is conducting surveys Friday to determine if it was indeed a tornado.

According to NYSEG, “nearly 160 field resources responded throughout the region after thunderstorms and high winds brought down trees and limbs across the state, creating impassable roads, breaking poles, and downing wires.”

