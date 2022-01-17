Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Hudson Valley

A powerful, fast-moving storm with damaging wind gusts has knocked out power to thousands in the Hudson Valley.

At around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, Con Edison is reporting around 6,000 customers without power in Westchester County, with about two-thirds of the outages in the central and southern parts of the county.

At the same time, about 165 customers of Orange & Rockland County Utilities are without power.

Central Hudson says about 100 outages have been reported as of 10:30 a.m. NYSEG is reporting about 100 customers without power in Ulster County and nearly 200 in Sullivan County.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.