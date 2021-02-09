Storm Ida: NY Thruway Reopens

The New York State Thruway has reopened after immense flooding from Storm Ida closed down the busy roadway for hours through the Hudson Valley.

As of 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, the Thruway Authority announced that all lanes are now open on I-87 south between exit 14 and exit 12.

Two lanes are open northbound - the right lane remains closed at exit 12 due to flooding.

Delays exist from ponding water and traffic.

The roadway had been closed for hours in Rockland and Westchester County due to heavy flooding.

State Police say motorists should use caution.

