St. John's Lacrosse Co-Captain Charged With Stabbing Hudson Valley Man

A co-captain of the St. John's University lacrosse team from Long Island was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his roommate, nearly disemboweling him, during a fight over loud music.

Matthew Stockfeder, 21, of Melville, who played lacrosse at Walt Whiteman High School, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 22, after stabbing his roommate Justin Corpolongo, 23, the NYPD said.

The fight began late Monday, Oct. 21, when Stockfeder woke up Corpologno, a Somers High School graduate, by playing loud music in their off-campus Queens apartment.

After having words, Stockfeder headed to an unofficial frat house a couple of blocks away.

Once there, he repeatedly texted his roommate so many times that Corpologno showed up at the house, and the two began having words, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the New York Post .

The fight then became physical, and at one point when Corpologno was holding Stockfeder’s head down he “felt a sharp pain to his abdomen,” the complaint states.

That's when Corpologno looked down and found that he was bleeding profusely.

Following the incident, Corpologno was rushed to Booth Memorial Hospital, the NYPD said.

Doctors found a 4- to 5-inch puncture to his small intestine, and he was rushed to surgery, the Post reported.

Corpologno underwent surgery, and is expected to survive.

Stockfeder, a 2016 graduate of Walt Whitman High School in Huntington Station, was charged with assault, the NYPD said.

During a court hearing, Stockfeder was ordered held on $5,000 bail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.