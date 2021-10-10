Contact Us
Southwest Cancels 1,800-Plus Weekend Flights, Citing Air Traffic Control Issues, Weather

Nicole Valinote
Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Photo Credit: By Colton Henline / Wikipedia Commons

Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 1,800 of its flights this weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues.

According to a report from CNBC, the airline canceled 1,000-plus flights on Sunday, Oct. 10, after canceling 808 on Saturday, Oct. 9.

"ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation," the airline tweeted on Saturday. "We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual."

CNBC reported that staffing shortages caused the airline to have to cancel hundreds of flights over the summer, although the airline did not immediately respond to whether shortages may have impacted the current scheduling.

