Some Landmark Diner Staffers May Be Reassigned To Other Restaurants After Devastating Fire

A day after a devasting destroyed the beloved Landmark Diner near the border of Briarcliff Manor and Ossining, the owners are vowing to rebuild and hope to reassign some employees to other company restaurants.

Landmark owner Ari Thanos, who has run the diner for the past 17 years, said he was thankful for the support community and first responders.

“Thank you to the first responders that came to the scene and valiantly fought the intense fire,' said Thanos. "We are also thankful for the huge outpouring from the Ossining and Briarcliff Manor communities, including the Gullotta House and the many local officials that have reached out to us."

The fire which swept through the diner with patrons inside, began in the ceiling around 9:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 22. Briarcliff Manor firefighters, along with several other departments, worked to save the restaurant, but in the end, it was impossible.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Landmark staff will have the opportunity to work at one of the other Thanos Restaurant Group locations, which include The Stamford in Stamford, Connecticut, and The Mirage Restaurant & Café in New Rochelle, he said.

The Gullotta House, a non-profit that provides aid to residents of Westchester County who face hardships, is accepting donations that will go to the Landmark employees.

“The community will rally for Landmark Diner employees and their families,” said Matthew Gullotta, founder and president of the Gullotta House charity. “Ari Thanos and his staff have very generously given to all of us for years. It’s time for us to band together and help this family in need! All donations received will go to the employees who are now without work or an income.”

The Landmark will have to be demolished but Thanos plans to rebuild: “We will rally through this tragedy and come out on the other side stronger than before.

Donations for Landmark employees can be made at the Gullotta House website gullottahouse.org/

