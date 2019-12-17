'Soda Pop' Admits To Attempted Murder In Area Shooting

A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty in connection with the attempted murder in the area.

Ryan Discua, aka “Soda Pop,” of New Windsor, pleaded guilty Monday, Dec. 16, also pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

During the hearing in Orange County Court, Discua admitted to illegally possessing a loaded 9mm pistol and shooting the other man on Oct. 9, on Williams Street, seriously injuring the victim, the DA's Office said.

In exchange for the guilty plea, the District Attorney's Office will recommend 18 years in state prison on the attempted murder charge and a concurrent sentence of 10 years on the weapons charge when he is sentenced on January 30, 2020.

The judge agreed to sentence Discua to no more than what the District Attorney’s Office recommends.

District Attorney Dave Hoovler thanked the City of Newburgh Police Department for their investigation as well as the New York State Police and the Town of New Windsor Police Department who aided in the investigation.

“This defendant endangered numerous residents, not just the man he attempted to kill,” said Hoovler. “The City of Newburgh community deserves to be free from wanton gunplay on the streets where they live, work and raise their families."

