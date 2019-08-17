Small Plane With Three Passengers Crashes Into House Near Area Airport

This story has been updated.

A twin-engined plane with three people aboard has crashed into a home near a public-access airport in the area, igniting a fire in the house.

First reports of the incident in Dutchess County came at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

The plane, identified by the FAA as a Cessna 303, departed from Republic Airport, located in East Farmingdale in Nassau County.

The crash occurred on South Smith Road in Lagrangeville, about a mile south of Sky Acres Airport and just east of the Taconic State Parkway.

There has also been no word so far of any possible injuries, but emergency responders are reportedly working to locate any residents in the house. The conditions of the three passengers have not yet been released.

Hundreds of emergency responders are at the scene, with fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles throughout the area, and numerous road closures in the area.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.