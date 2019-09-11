Sixth Vaping-Related Death Reported; Trump Moves To Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

The Trump administration announced Wednesday, Sept. 11, that it plans to ban all flavored e-cigarettes as the number of vaping-related deaths continues to rise.

“The Trump Administration is making it clear that we intend to clear the market of flavored e-cigarettes to reverse the deeply concerning epidemic of youth e-cigarette use that is impacting children, families, schools, and communities,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. “We will not stand idly by as these products become an on-ramp to combustible cigarettes or nicotine addiction for a generation of youth.”

The move comes after a sixth vaping-related death was announced on Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Kansas.

The other five vaping-related deaths were in Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota, and California.

State health departments are reporting at 483 confirmed or suspected cases in 39 states plus the U.S. Virgin Islands, a jump from the 450 cases reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, Sept. 6, when it issued a warning against using vaping/e-cigarettes products.

Patients with the illness report shortness of breath and coughing as well as fevers, general fatigue, and gastrointestinal problems. The CDC reported that many are ending up on ventilators in intensive care units.

All of the patients reported vaping nicotine, THC or a combination in the days before becoming sick.

The CDC recommends people stay away from vaping products until they can pinpoint the cause of the illness.

Congress plans to hold hearings on e-cigarettes safety later this month, which many says has prompted the Trump administration to take action.

