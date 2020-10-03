Contact Us
News

Six Rockland COVID-19 Cases Cause Order For Hundreds To Self-Quarantine

Photo Credit: Skip Pearlman

As the number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Rockland County reaches six, the county's health department is announcing hundreds will need to self-quarantine.

All six of the cases are within the town of Ramapo, said Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

Three of the cases are students from the East Ramapo Central School District who attended Hempstead Elementary, Pomona Middle School and Ramapo High School.

The three schools will be closed through March 21 and anyone who spent time in any of the three schools on or after Friday, March 6, must self-quarantine, health department officials said.

“These schools are now considered potential exposure sites and anyone who visited the schools on the exposure dates may have been exposed to COVID-19 and must precautionary quarantine for 14 days," Ruppert said. "This includes all faculty, staff, students, visitors, and parents who spent time within the schools.”

In addition to students, parents, and siblings, anyone (delivery people, etc.), who visited the schools may have been exposed and must take part in a precautionary quarantine.

According to the CDC and health officials, a precautionary quarantine mean you must stay away from other people for the entire quarantine period. You cannot go to work, school, religious services or any other public place. You should not have guests in your home.

Additional guidance from the CDC on preparing your household for coronavirus is available on the Rockland County Department of Health COVID-19 website: rocklandgov.com/departments/health/coronavirus-covid-19 .

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

