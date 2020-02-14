Single-Vehicle Crash Closes Major Clarkstown Roadway

A major roadway in Rockland County is closed due to a traffic crash that also knocked down power lines.

The crash took place just before 9 a.m., Friday, Feb. 14, on South Little Tor Road in Clarkstown, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

According to Peters, a car struck a utility pole and wires are down across the roadway.

South Little Tor Rd. is closed between Deerwood Drive and New Valley Road, he said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.