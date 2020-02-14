Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Here's When Temperatures Will Nosedive As Arctic Blast Arrives
News

Single-Vehicle Crash Closes Major Clarkstown Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A major Clarkstown roadway is closed following a single-vehicle crash. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
South Little Tor Road is closed in Clarkstown. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

A major roadway in Rockland County is closed due to a traffic crash that also knocked down power lines.

The crash took place just before 9 a.m., Friday, Feb. 14, on South Little Tor Road in Clarkstown, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

According to Peters, a car struck a utility pole and wires are down across the roadway.

South Little Tor Rd. is closed between Deerwood Drive and New Valley Road, he said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.