'Simply Amazing': Area Couple Claims $3M Lottery Prize

Mark and Theresa Stewart
Mark and Theresa Stewart Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A couple has claimed a $3,000,000 New York Lottery prize.

Hudson Valley residents Mark and Theresa Stewart, of Circleville in Orange County, claimed the top prize from New York Lottery's Electric 10X scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Thursday, May 26.

"This is simply amazing," Mark told NY Lottery after claiming the prize.

The couple chose to split the annuity evenly, and each received an initial payment of $48,825 after required withholdings. They will continue to receive annual payments through 2041, the lottery said. 

The ticket was purchased at Crystal Run Sunoco, which is located at 2 Ben Gillman Way in Middletown, NY Lottery said. 

