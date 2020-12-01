Significant Toll Hikes Approved For NY Thruway, New Tappan Zee Bridge

Proposed significant rate hikes for travelers on the New York State Thruway and the new Tappan Zee Bridge are now official.

The New York State Thruway Authority passed its budget this week, which includes an increase in tolls for drivers traveling without an E-ZPass.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2021, there will be a 30 percent increase in tolls on the thruway, though E-ZPass users will see no change.

Drivers with an out-of-state E-ZPass will be charged 15 percent more, and large trucks will pay 20 percent more than passenger vehicles.

Due to the state’s cashless tolling system, drivers without an E-ZPass will have their bills mailed to them, including a $2 administrative fee with each bill.

It's the thruway's first toll increase in a decade.

On the new TZB, E-ZPass users will see increases.

The toll for E-ZPass users, currently $4.75 on the Westchester-bound span, will increase to $5.25 in 2021 and $5.75 in 2022, with a 30 percent bump for those paying by mail.

The moves come after the Thruway Authority’s revenue was slashed dramatically due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which could cause a revenue drop of nearly 20 percent from 2019 to 2020.

The new Tappan Zee Bridge's official name is the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The old Tappan Zee Bridge's official name was the Governor Malcolm Wilson Bridge.

