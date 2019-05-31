Shock, Fire Hazard Leads To Target Recall Of Charging Cables

Contact Us
Zak Failla
Target is recalling tens of thousands of “Heyday” branded Lightning cables that pose a shock and fire hazard to users. Photo Credit: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission
Target is recalling tens of thousands of “Heyday” branded lightning cables that pose a shock and fire hazard to users.

The retailer announced this week that it is recalling 90,000 three-foot Lightning USB charging cables that are used to charge cellphones and other electronics that use lightning connector charging cables.

As of Friday, May 31, Target has received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting, including two reports of finger burns. Heyday was Target’s first-ever consumer electronics brand.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled items were sold nationwide and online from June 2018 and January this year for approximately $15. The cables are purple, green, and blue in color, have the model number 080 08 8261.

The recalled items were manufactured in China and can be returned to any Target store for a full refund.

