Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 17-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Apartment Complex In Rockland
News

Shark Bites Another NY Lifeguard

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Shark
Shark Photo Credit: Pixabay/Oleksandr Sushko

Another Long Island lifeguard has been bitten by a shark, prompting a beach to be closed.

The second such incident in the span of four days took place in Suffolk County at Ocean Beach around 11 a.m., Thursday, July 7.

According to Chief Lifeguard Jillian Weinstein, the crew of lifeguards was conducting civil service training which is common practice for us in the mornings when the bite occurred.

The lifeguard that was bit was approximately 150-200 yards offshore waiting to be rescued by the team practicing, Weinstein said.

"Once he felt the bite he pulled his leg away and began to swim in, at this point the other lifeguards also swam in and they brought him back to the shack where we treated the wound and called EMS," she said.

He was taken to South Shore Hospital and received a few stitches. 

"Thankfully he is going to be okay and we’re looking forward to having him back," she added.

According to state officials, the shark was most likely a 3- to 4-foot sand tiger shark which is common in the area.

The beach is currently closed for swimming, but Weinstein said lifeguards will survey the beaches this morning, and if clear Ocean Beach will reopen for swimming. 

Also in Suffolk County, Smith Point Beach lifeguard Zachari Gallo, age 33, recovered after he was bitten by a shark around 10:15 a.m., Sunday, July 3.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.