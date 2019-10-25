Contact Us
Sex Offender Charged With Improperly Touching Boy In Rockland

Zak Failla
Yoel Oberlander
Yoel Oberlander Photo Credit: NY State Department of Corrections

A registered sex offender with a lengthy history of sexual offenses is facing new charges for allegedly improperly touching a teenage boy.

Yoel Oberlander, 39, of Monroe, was arraigned this week in Rockland County Court and charged with third-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old boy in Ramapo in June.

Oberlander had been on supervised release after being sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for repeatedly fondling a woman on a flight from Israel to Newark. He’s currently being held in federal custody in New Jersey following his arrest on June 3.

Oberlander is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday, Nov. 7 to respond to the latest charges.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Oberlander as a level two threat, which means he is at "moderate risk of a repeat offense." In addition to the flight incident, Oberlander was also convicted of sexually abusing a person under the age of 14 in November 2002, and he was sentenced to six years probation.

