Sex-Harassment Case Involving Ex-Principal Settled By Nanuet School

A teacher who accused longtime Nanuet High School Principal Vincent Carella of rape and sexual harassment has reportedly reached a settlement with the district and will drop her million dollar lawsuit.

The teacher, who currently no longer has an assignment in the district, will collect her $109,000 annual salary, as well as union-mandated raises through June 2022, according to a lohud report . She will also receive health benefits and thousands of dollars in attorney’s fees.

As part of the settlement, the teacher agreed to formally resign from the district on the day her contract expires in 2022, and she waived her right to make any legal claims against the district. The agreement contains no admissions of guilt or wrongdoing by any parties.

The teacher - whose name has not been disclosed - alleged that Carella requested sexual favors and attempted to have sex on school grounds. He reportedly sought sex in exchange for preferential treatment that included new furniture and a favorable schedule.

Carella allegedly sent the teacher inappropriate emails, physically touched and kissed her. In 2004, the teacher was reportedly in a hotel with Carella, who allegedly raped her.

The teacher was appointed as a department head four years ago at Carella’s behest, but abruptly had the title taken away when she requested that the harassment stop. The allegations against the former principal came to light in 2016.

Carella is now the coordinator of high school administrative services after being permanently reassigned from the position he held for nearly two decades. Michael Mahoney, the former Director of Guidance, has since taken over at the helm of the high school.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.