Serial Groper, Sexual Abuser From Area Sentenced To Prison Time

A serial groper from Westchester who sexually assaulted a woman who was entering her apartment building has been sentenced to prison time following reports of multiple forcible touching incidents.

Yonkers resident Andre Degree, age 26, was sentenced to three years in state prison followed by 10 years post-release supervision after previously pleading guilty to first-degree sexual assault.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2020, Degree approached a woman from behind who was entering her building in Yonkers, forced her pants down, and sexually assaulted her.

During the ensuing struggle, Degree fled, with the woman chasing after him for several blocks while she was on the phone with police until he eventually got away.

Degree was arrested by police in Yonkers the following week on Oct. 1, 2020, following an investigation.

Rocah said that Degree was later identified in three separate forcible touching incidents that took place in the same area on Aug. 3, 2020, Sept. 4, 2020, and Sept. 23, 2020.

Upon his release from prison, Rocah said that Degree will also have to register as a sexual offender.

