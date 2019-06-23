Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
News

Seen Him? Man Wanted For Vehicle Assault In Hudson Valley On Run

Zak Failla
Stephen Bautista
Stephen Bautista Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a suspect who left two people with serious injuries after allegedly driving while impaired and crashing in the Hudson Valley last year.

According to police, Stephen Bautista, 58, was driving a 2017 Dodge Journey last year in Ulster County when he struck another vehicle on Sept. 16, leaving two with serious injuries. At the time of the crash in Plattekill, Bautista was charged with DWAI and first-degree vehicular assault.

After being charged and released, Bautista failed to return to court to respond to the charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police described Bautista as 5-foot-10 weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who recognizes him, or who has information regarding his whereabouts, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Highland by calling (845) 691-2922 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

