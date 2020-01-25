Second Man Admits To Role In Gunpoint Area Robbery

A second man has pleaded guilty to the gunpoint robbery of a 67-year-old man who was locked in the trunk of his vehicle in the area.

Orange County resident Justin White, 30, of Port Jervis, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 23, robbery in connection with the August 2018 crime, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

White had previously pleaded guilty to rape for having sex with an underage girl, the DA's Office said.

He faces up to 17 years in prison when he is sentenced in March.

According to the District Attorney's Office, on August 3, 2018, White and Tranelle Drake, 31, of Port Jervis, confronted the 67-year-old man in Port Jervis and displayed what appeared to be a pistol.

Tranelle Drake, 28 Port Jervis Police Department

They struck the victim in the face with the weapon, stole the man’s wallet, car keys and cellphone and locked the man in the trunk of his car.

The victim was able to escape from the trunk before White and Drake drove away in the victim’s car.

A number of police agencies, including the City of Port Jervis Police Department, the New York State Police, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of Walden Police Department attempted to locate the car.

Sheriff deputies stopped the car in the Village of Walden and White and Drake were arrested.

Drake pleaded guilty to the top charge of robbery will receive a sentence of 13 years in state prison, the DA said.

During the course of the investigation of the robbery and kidnapping, police learned that White had engaged in sexual intercourse with a female who was less than 15 years old.

White will receive a negotiated sentence of 10 years in prison on that case and five years post-release supervision, which can run consecutively to the two to seven years determinate sentence that he can receive on the rape case.

Prosecutors plan to ask for a 16-year sentence and 20 years post-release supervision, the DA's Office said.

