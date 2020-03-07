Second Hospital Employee Linked To NY Outbreak Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Fairfield County

A physician traced to the COVID-19 outbreak in New York has been confirmed as the second positive case of the novel coronavirus in Fairfield County.

Bridgeport was notified by the Connecticut Department of Public Health of its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the city, involving the physician who rounded at Bridgeport Hospital and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, March 6.

There are now 76 cases of the novel coronavirus in New York State, with 57 of them in Westchester County.

All 57 are linked to the first case in the county, that of a 50-year-old lawyer who lives in New Rochelle, as was the situation with all the previous 34 cases in the county prior to Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

A woman from Westchester who works at Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital tested positive for the virus, authorities announced Friday.

“This most recent case of another New York resident who works in Connecticut testing positive for COVID-19 shows us what we already know – coronavirus is here and viruses don’t stop at state borders," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Lamont said the physician, whose New York hometown has not yet been released, "didn't show signs or symptoms while working with patients, and stayed at home to self-monitor."

“The EOC and Department of Public Health Teams remain in continual contact with all local, regional, state and federal partners to ensure we have the most up to date information and strategies regarding this virus,” said Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim.

Lamont said "We've been preparing for weeks for COVID-19 to come to Connecticut and we should expect more cases as it spreads.

"People should continue taking important precautions: wash hands frequently, avoid shaking hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when sick."

