Second COVID-19 Death Reported In Rockland

A second Hudson Valley resident has died due to the outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The person was a Rockland resident, age 60 years old, with other health problems, Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon, March 17.

The person's place of residence has not yet been released.

The first fatality related to COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley was also in Rockland. It happened on Thursday, March 12 when a 64-year-old Suffern resident became the second New York to die from the virus. The medical examiner determined the death was linked to COVID-19 on Saturday, March 14.

Statewide, there have now been 14 COVID-19 fatalities as of early Tuesday afternoon.

"COVID-19 is spreading in Rockland County and now, everyone is at risk for contracting this viral infection. These exposure dates are based on the onset of symptoms (per guidance from the NYSDOH and CDC) but there are reports that show that people can spread the infection to others before they are symptomatic," Ruppert said. "The best way to prevent and slow the spread is through 'social distancing.' Protect yourself and loved ones by staying home and avoiding settings and gatherings where people are closer than 6 feet (2 meters) apart."

On Monday, March 16, Rockland and Westchester counties declared states of emergency, joining Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster and Sullivan counties in the Hudson Valley.

