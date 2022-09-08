Contact Us
Search Underway For Fisherman Whose Boat Capsized In Hudson Valley River

Search and rescue crews in Orange County were looking for a missing fisherman who disappeared in the Delaware River in Deerpark Thursday, Sept. 8.
Search and rescue crews in Orange County were looking for a missing fisherman who disappeared in the Delaware River in Deerpark Thursday, Sept. 8. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Emergency crews were searching for a missing fisherman in the Hudson Valley Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8.

State police and other first responders in Orange County were called at around 7:30 a.m. to an area of the Delaware River in the town of Deerpark with reports of a missing fisherman.

Investigators determined that two men had been fishing on the river near Cherry Island State Park when their boat capsized.

One of the men made it to shore and received medical treatment, police said.

The other man has not been seen since. He was not wearing a life jacket at the time, according to reports.

In addition to New York State Police, search efforts were being aided by the Sparrowbush, Port Jarvis, and Matamoras fire departments, along with Swift Water Rescue teams from New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.