Search For NY Teacher Who Went Missing In Berkshires Nears One Month

Police and family members are still searching for an upstate New York woman who has been missing for almost a month.

Albany County resident Meghan A. Marohn, age 42, of Delmar, hasn't been seen since Sunday, March 27 when she was on a trip in Western Massachusetts.

Her vehicle, a black 2017 Subaru Impreza, was found in Berkshire County in the town of Lee parked on Church Street at Longcope Park, a heavily wooded hiking area in south Lee, said the Massachusetts State Police.

Her brother, Peter Naple, said online that her disappearance is not normal behavior for the teacher who loves poetry and nature.

The town of Bethlehem Police said the investigation is ongoing and agencies in Massachusetts are continuing the search of the Long Cope Park Hiking Trails.

"At this time Meghan Marohn has still not been located," police said.

A website devoted to finding the missing woman said that for the past three years, she has been a high school English teacher at Shaker High School in Latham, New York.

The family is offering $50,000 for information leading to her safe return. They have also set up a GoFundMe in an effort to raise money to hire a private investigator to help in the case.

To date, the campaign has raised more than $14,000.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973.

