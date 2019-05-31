Search For Missing Area Mom Now A Homicide Investigation, Report Says

The search for a Fairfield County mother of five who has been missing for a week is now a homicide investigation, according to a new report.

WFSB cited law enforcement sources close to the investigation regarding the disappearance of 50-year-old Jennifer Farber Dulos of New Canaan.

Dulos was last seen on Friday, May 24, dropping off her children at school in a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban.and was reported missing later that same day by friends after failing to show up for meetings. The Suburban was later discovered on Lapham Road near Waveny Park.

She is described as being slender, 5-foot-7, with dark brown eyes, and shoulder-length brown hair.

On Thursday, May 30, police searched a home in Northern Westchester as part of an investigation.

"A search of a residence did occur today in Pound Ridge with the New York State Police," New Canaan Police said Thursday evening. "No additional information will be provided on that search."

Dulos reportedly feared for her life and was afraid her estranged husband would harm her or the children.

The Hartford Courant, citing sources, reported that investigators searching the New Canaan home of Dulos, found traces of blood and other evidence leading them to suspect she may have been the victim of a violent crime.

Detectives discovered the traces of blood on Saturday, May 25, the Courant said.

"Regarding the request for information/confirmation on the story released by the Hartford Courant, no comment will be offered regarding any segments of the story," New Canaan Police said. "This is an active and ongoing investigation and when appropriate more information will be released."

Dulos' five children are safe with family.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.