Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Schools In Area Placed On Lockdown

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Hastings High School
Hastings High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An alleged social media threat led to a temporary lockdown of a pair of Westchester schools to start the day.

The Hastings-on-Hudson School District entered into its lockdown and lockout protocols on Wednesday, March 23 after receiving a tip about an alleged threat to the Farragut Complex targeting the high school and middle school.

Schools Superintendent William McKersie issued an alert to the community advising that “all is safe and secure at the High School, Middle School,” and that the lockdown was lifted at approximately 9 a.m. after the threat was investigated.

The two-hour delay at the middle and high schools was ended at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning,

According to McKersie, the purported threat was made on social media, and his administration immediately alerted the police and secured the building.

Police said that investigators identified the sources of the alleged threat, and are actively investigating, though there is no credible threat to either school.

Officers from the Hastings Police Department swept the Farragut Complex, deemed both schools safe, and McKersie said that there was “never a threat to Hillside (Elementary School).” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.