School Principal In Westchester Made Employee Take Explicit Photos, Report Says

An employee at a Westchester school was forced to take inappropriate photos of her principal posing in her underwear at schools, according to new reports following the filing of a new federal lawsuit.

Gisselle Vasquez, 35, was reportedly hired as a Spanish-speaking secretary for Principal Evelina Medina at the Robert C. Dodson School in Yonkers, at which point her boss made her take and save explicit photos on her phone to prevent her husband from seeing them.

The Dodson School has nearly 900 students in prekindergarten and kindergarten through eighth grade.

According to the lawsuit, in May 2018, Medina texted Vasquez a photo of a man lying in bed in his underwear, and instructed Vasquez to save the photo for her on her own phone.

The following day, she was instructed by the principal to take a photo of her in only thong underwear as she posed.

“To this day I don’t understand what would make her so comfortable to ask me to do that for her,” Vasquez told The New York Post, explaining that the women were not friends.

“I wondered if I don’t do this what would be the repercussions for me at work. I’m a single parent and I thought what would happen if I said no.”

It is further alleged that days later, Medina texted Vasquez a second photo, this time of a man - purportedly her lover - lying in bed holding his erect penis. Medina was then instructed to save the photo for her.

“On more than one occasion, Medina made comments about her lover’s penis size and how it satisfied her more despite being smaller than her husband’s penis size,” the lawsuit states.

According to the New York Post, that year, Medina also allegedly directed Vasquez to book a hotel room in Yonkers using Vasquez’ credit card for the purposes of a rendezvous with her boyfriend.

Other allegations include Medina ordering Vasquez to buy her lingerie, demonstrating sex moves, and forcefully grabbing her by the neck and throat to “show what she wanted to do with her lover.”

The lawsuit also alleges that another assistant principal, Christopher Cassano, also sexually harassed her and asked sexually explicit questions to her on the job, once attempting to kiss her on the lips without consent.

“My professionalism exceeds the expectations of that facility,” Vasquez told The Post. “To this day I can’t believe that this happened to me. I didn’t see it coming. It’s disturbing. I’m disgusted and embarrassed.”

In a statement, the Yonkers School District said, "The District cannot comment on matters of litigation. The filing is with the District's legal team."

