School In New City Burglarized Overnight, Police Say

A school in the area is closed following an overnight burglary that damaged some doors, police said.

The incident took place before midnight on Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Ashar School in New City, located at 360 New Hempstead Road, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

Responding officers were met by school staff who said multiple locked interior doors leading to offices had been forcibly opened, Peters said.

The suspect gained entry to the building by forcing an exterior door open.

School officials are compiling a list of stolen items, Peters said.

"This appears to be a crime of opportunity with no undertones of hate," he said.

The school was not occupied at the time of the burglary and was closed for Friday, Jan. 31 classes prior to any students arriving.

