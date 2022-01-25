Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Man Sentenced For Setting Fire To Ex-Girlfriend's Home In Area
News

School In Hudson Valley Placed On Lockout Due To Police Activity

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
George Washington Elementary School in Yorktown.
George Washington Elementary School in Yorktown. Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

A Northern Westchester school was temporarily placed in a lockout due to a police investigation, officials said.

In Yorktown, the George Washington Elementary School in the Lakeland Central School District, entered its lockout early in the day on Tuesday, Jan 25 due to state police activity hundreds of yards away from the building.

According to reports, there was extensive police activity at an area condominium complex, though the nature of the investigation has not been disclosed.

School officials made note that there was no active threat to the school and the lockout was out of an abundance of precaution. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.