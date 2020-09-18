Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
School Board President Faces Backlash Over Racially Insensitive Post

Zak Failla
Port Chester Board of Education President Thomas Corbia is facing backlash for allegedly making racially-charged comments on Facebook.
A school board president in Westchester is in hot water after a racially charged social media post was made through his Facebook account.

Port Chester Board of Education President Thomas Corbia said that the account was hacked during a lengthy virtual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Of the near two dozen speakers at the meeting, just one person supported Corbia, while many casted doubt about Corbia’s claim, and are calling for an investigation into the issue and his resignation.

Cobra said that his Facebook account has been hacked at least three times since the summer and also said that he supports an internal investigation.

According to multiple reports, the post in question said: “I’m selling my white privilege card. It's just over 77 years old and it hasn't done a damn thing for me.

“No inheritance, no free college, no free food, no free housing, etc. I may even be willing to do an even trade for a race card. Those seem way more useful and more widely accepted. Interested? Contact me on my non-obama (sic) cell phone that I have to pay for every month. Serious inquiries only.”

A comment with Corbia’s name appeared under it that read “You are the (expletive) best and whoever doesn’t like that post, well they know what they can do.”

Cobra was also implicated for sharing a different post from his Facebook account earlier this year that read “Illegal immigrants sent $56 billion in pure cash to their home countries last year alone.

 “That’s after their kids enjoyed free education, free lunches, and free medical care paid for by you.”

In a statement before the meeting, Port Chester Schools Superintendent Edward Kliszus condemned the post, calling it “disturbing.”

“The Port Chester UFSD is committed to equality for all students and staff and has policies that prohibit discrimination and harassment,” he said. “The district condemns all commentary or posts that are biased, racially prejudiced, or offensive in any way.”

The Board of Education said that the matter will be in the hands of the district’s ethics committee before taking another step, while Kliszus said he planned to check in with the district’s lawyers on Friday, Sept. 18 for guidance.

A link to the meeting can be found here. 

This continues to be a developing story. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

