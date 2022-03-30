Sandy Hook Families Reject Alex Jones Settlement Offer

The relatives of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims in Connecticut have quickly and sharply shot down an offer from far rightwing talking head Alex Jones to resolve his defamation lawsuit.

Jones, the host of the conspiracy theory and disinformation Infowars website, offered to pay $120,000 to each plaintiff suing him for defamation as he continues to assert the massacre never happened.

Eight families of the shooting victims declined the offer.

In November 2021, a judge found the Infowars host guilty by default in multiple defamation cases that were brought to him by members of the victims’ families after Jones called the Sandy Hook shooting a “giant host.”

According to the families suing Jones, they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ throng of followers due to his continued claims that the shooting that claimed the lives of 20 elementary school children and six staff members at the school never happened.

Court filings posted online said that “Mr. Jones extends his heartfelt apology for any distress his remarks caused.”

Lawyers for the families reportedly rejected the settlement within hours of receiving it, calling it a “transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook.”

Jones was also found liable for damages in similar lawsuits filed in Texas by relatives of Sandy Hook victims, and also faces another trial later this year.

