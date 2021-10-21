Salmonella Outbreak Now Linked To Onions, CDC Says

A salmonella outbreak with illnesses in in 37 states has now been linked to onions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced.

"Throw away any unlabeled onions at home," the CDC said in a statement on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc.

"Do not eat, sell, or serve red, white, or yellow onions imported from Mexico and distributed US-wide by ProSource Inc.," the CDC said.

ProSource Inc. indicated onions were last imported on Friday, Aug. 27, "but these imported onions can last up to three months in storage and may still be in homes and businesses," said the CDC.

A total of 652 illnesses have been linked to the outbreak nationwide as of Thursday, Oct. 21. There have been no deaths reported as a result.

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts are among the 37 states. For a breakdown of cases by state, click here.

Investigators are working to determine if other onions and suppliers are linked to this outbreak, according to the CDC.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

