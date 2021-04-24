Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Popular Brand Of Cheese Sold Nationwide

A popular cheese product that was shipped nationwide is being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

California-based Jule’s Foods announced that it is recalling five items after the Food and Drug Administration reported preliminary confirmation of Salmonella in brie products containing cashews.

Jule’s Foods Brie products are 6 ounces and wrapped in white cheese paper. Recalled items include:

Jule’s Cashew Brie (Classic) with UPC: 860388001507 - all expiration dates;

Jule’s Truffle Cashew Brie with UPC: 860388001514 - all expiration dates;

Jule’s Black Garlic Cashew Brie with UPC: 860388001552 - all expiration dates;

Jule’s Artichoke Spinach Dip with UPC: 860388001569 - all expiration dates;

Jule’s Vegan Ranch Dressing with UPC: 860388001521 - all expiration dates.

According to Jule’s Foods, they "are working with the FDA to isolate the source of the pathogen in samples which were collected by the California Department of Public Health.”

Production of the products subject to recall has been suspended while the FDA and company continue their investigation into the source of the problem. There have been reports of five people infected from the strain in three states.

Two people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

“We are heartbroken to report that Jule’s Foods products has had a Salmonella contamination,” the company posted on social media. “We ask that you either dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.”

