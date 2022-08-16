Contact Us
Salad Kits Distributed In NY Recalled Due To Undeclared Allergens

Nicole Valinote
The recalled product
The recalled product Photo Credit: FDA/Fifth Season

A company is recalling salad kits that were distributed in New York because they may contain undeclared allergens.

Fifth Season issued a recall of a limited number of its Crunchy Sesame Salad kits due to the possible inclusion of a dressing packet that contains milk and egg, allergens that are not declared on the label.

The company said consumers with allergies or sensitivities should discard of the recalled products, as they can cause serious or life-threatening reactions.

The recalled kits have best-by dates of Aug. 15, 2022, and Aug. 16, 2022, and a UPC Code of 52070008147.

Fifth Season said it is not aware of any complaints from consumers about the recalled products.

The salad kits were shipped to New York, Ohio, and Michigan between Thursday, Aug. 4, and Friday, Aug. 12, the company said. 

Customers who have questions about the recall can call Rich Mosgrove or Hatie Gondoza by phone at 412-899-2268, Fifth Season said. 

