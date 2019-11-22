Romaine Salad Recall Expands Amid E. Coli Outbreak

Almost exactly one year after a similar outbreak United States health officials are telling people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, as they investigate a food poisoning outbreak.

They also say not to eat the leafy green if the label doesn’t say where it was grown.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 40 people in more than a dozen states. Four people have been reported ill from this strain of E. coli in California.

Romaine has been tied to repeated food poisoning outbreaks, including one right before Thanksgiving last year.

It’s not clear exactly why romaine keeps sickening people, but food safety experts note the difficulty of eliminating risk for produce grown in open fields and eaten raw.

For more information on the recall, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.