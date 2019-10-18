Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Rockland Teen Arrested After Making 'Fake' School Shooting Call

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police responded to Spring Valley High School after a student made a fake call about a possible shooting.
Police responded to Spring Valley High School after a student made a fake call about a possible shooting. Photo Credit: Spring Valley High School/Facebook

A Spring Valley teen was arrested for making a fake phone call to Spring Valley High School about a possible school shooting.

Spring Valley Police responded to the school around 11: 40 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, after the school reported the call to the police, said Spring Valley Officer Matthew Galli.

The school was put on lockdown as officers secured the area and began a thorough search to rule out the possibility of an active shooter, Galli said.

Shortly after the school was cleared, it was deemed that there was no imminent threat at which time the lockdown was lifted, Galli said.

During a follow-up investigation by the Detective Bureau, it was learned that a juvenile at the high school placed the fake phone call, he added.

The juvenile was transported to the Spring Valley Police Department and they were charged with falsely reporting an incident, a felony.

The juvenile was released to parents on an appearance ticket pending a future court date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.