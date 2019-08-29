Rockland Man Sentenced To 12 Years For Sexual Abuse Of Child

A Spring Valley man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual abuse against a child.

Luis Miguel Lopez-Ruiz, 35, was also sentenced to 20 years post-release supervision after pleading guilty, said Acting Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece,

According to the District Attorney's Office, between October 2014 and December 2018, Lopez-Ruiz had sex with a child starting when the victim was less than 13-years-old. The repeated abuse, which took place in the Town of Ramapo, continued until the victim was 15-years-old.

“This sentence imposed is more than deserved considering the frightening ordeal of sexual violence that went on for years,” said Gilleece. “The defendant is a dangerous predator who destroyed a child’s innocence.”

The case was investigated by the Town of Ramapo Police Department with the assistance of the Special Victims Unit of the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.

Upon his release, Lopez-Ruiz must register as a sex offender under the provisions of Megan’s Law.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.