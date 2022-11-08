Rockland Man Sentenced For Sexual Assault Of Woman

A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a woman in 2017.

Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan announced that Rockland County resident Jose Gomez, age 40, of Haverstraw, was sentenced to 20 years in prison plus 15 years of post-release supervision on Friday, Nov. 4, following his convictions for criminal sexual act and assault.

A Sullivan County grand jury indicted Gomez in 2019, following the victim’s disclosure that she and Gomez, who had previously been romantic partners, traveled to Liberty in 2017, where Gomez assaulted and sexually abused her, Galligan said.

A jury convicted Gomez following a four-day trial conducted last November, at which time numerous witnesses, including the victim, testified.

Galligan said, “This defendant’s actions inflicted a lifetime of trauma on his victim, who bravely testified at trial. My office will continue to stand with her as she perseveres.”

Gomez continues to be detained at the Sullivan County Jail awaiting transport to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

