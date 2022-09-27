Rockland Man Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Minor

A Hudson Valley man has been found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl known to him.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced on Tuesday, Sept. 27 that Ramiro Linares, age 39 of Haverstraw, was found guilty of one count of sexual abuse and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

In December of 2012, Linares touched the genitals of a female child known to him when she was approximately 12 years old, said the DA's Office.

Between October 2012 and July 2013, Linares engaged in conduct that endangered her welfare, they added.

“Children are one of our most precious resources and represent the future. The abuse of an innocent child is unconscionable and sickening," Walsh said.

Linares faces up to one year in jail for each offense and will have to register as a sex offender.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.