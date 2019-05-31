Rockland Man Among Three Indicted For 'Pay-To-Play' Bribery Scheme

New York Attorney General Letitia James charged three men involved in rebuilding the World Trade Center alleging they engaged in a “pay-to-play" bribery scheme.

“These individuals were trusted with rebuilding the site of the worst terror attack in American history, but instead, allegedly squandered public funds to line their own pockets,” said James in the May 29 announcement.

The individuals charged are James Luckie, 58, of Setauket in Suffolk County; and Michael Garrison, 59, of Stony Point in Rockland County; and Paul Angerame, 59, of Manhattan.

They were charged in a scheme that involved exchanging lavish gifts and entertainment for preferential work and confidential information.

Luckie, the former Cushman & Wakefield Electrical Manager, allegedly received expensive sports tickets, a Florida golf trip, luxury car service on demand, golf outings, and other gifts and meals from Angerame and Garrison, two former managers at Hatzel & Buehler, Inc., an electrical contractor in exchange for preferential treatment at the World Trade Center site, which Cushman & Wakefield managed.

Luckie, Garrison, and Angerame also allegedly squandered Port Authority funds by causing the hire of unqualified electricians based on personal relationships with either Luckie, Garrison, or another Hatzel & Buehler supervisor, which led to potential safety issues and wasted Port Authority funds at the World Trade Center.

The Port Authority owns and operates the World Trade Center site and was completing the rebuilding after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

In June 2013, the Port Authority contracted with Cushman & Wakefield to provide management, operations, repairs, and maintenance services, including electrical work, for shared and common areas at the World Trade Center.

Cushman & Wakefield hired Hatzel & Buehler to provide electrical maintenance services at the World Trade Center.

On behalf of the Port Authority, Luckie supervised the electrical work at the World Trade Cente

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.