Rockland Man Accused Of Bringing Loaded Gun To Newark Airport

A Hudson Valley man was arrested after attempting to bring a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at Newark Airport, Transportation Security Administration officials announced.

The Rockland County resident was busted by TSA officers with a 9-mm handgun loaded with five bullets on Monday, Aug. 24. The gun was discovered when his bag went through the airport’s X-ray machine.

According to a News12 report, the man has been identified as Joel Seabbag, 31, of Monsey.

Once the gun was discovered, officials said that Port Authority police were notified, the gun was confiscated and Seabbag was arrested and now faces weapons charges. According to reports, Seabbag was also in possession of marijuana.

This is the ninth weapon that has been seized by TSA agents at Newark this year, compared to 11 all of last year.

According to the TSA, “You may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only.

“Declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking your bag at the ticket counter.

"The container must completely secure the firearm from being accessed. Locked cases that can be easily opened are not permitted.”

