Rockland Dad Who Left Twins In Hot Car Won't Testify To Grand Jury

The attorney for a Hudson Valley dad who left his 1-year-old twins in a hot car in July, causing both of their deaths, said his client will not testify if the matter is sent to a grand jury.

Attorney Joey Jackson made the comment following a brief hearing on Thursday, Oct. 24, where prosecutors told Rockland resident Juan Rodriguez, of New City, that the matter had not been presented to a grand jury and the case was once again adjourned until Dec. 5.

Following the hearing, Jackson said Rodriguez, 39, has worked closely with law enforcement and had answered all of their questions honestly.

"We believe they will come to the only conclusion which you can in this case and that this was a horrific, horrible accident," Jackson said.

The Rodriguez Family.

Rodriguez has been charged with two counts each of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child after his son Phoenix and daughter Luna died in the back of his Honda Accord on Friday, July 26, after he forgot to drop them off at daycare.

The Iraq war veteran discovered the twins hours later as he was driving home.

Since the twin's deaths, he and his wife Marissa, have been working to bring about state and federal legislation regarding "Forgotten Baby Syndrome."

They've also been working to start a foundation to address the mounting number of deaths among children whose parents accidentally left them inside vehicles.

